Spartan Brigade takes On-The-Move Pilot feedback on the road

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob Angevine, left, the fire support officer for the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, provides feedback from a fires warfighting function perspective with Marine Corps Col. Ross A. Monta, Portfolio Manager for Marine Corps Systems Command, from his unit's prototype equipment set during the Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Myer, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected from the pilot to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022