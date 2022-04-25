Gila engineers take 9th place in Best Sapper Competition

First Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, left, and 1st Lt. Drake Titus, right, engineer officers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo after competing finished ninth place out of 48 initial teams at the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 25, 2022. Nearly every year, engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division form teams to compete in the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (Courtesy Photo)

