Gila engineers take 9th place in Best Sapper Competition

First Lt. Drake Titus, left, and 1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, engineer officers assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct the engineer blowtorch task on the first day of the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, April 23, 2022. Nearly every year, engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division form teams to compete in the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (Courtesy Photo)

