Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards

220428-N-WF272-1145 PHILADELPHIA (April 28, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James Bell, a native of Freeport, Ill., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, responds to questions during a Junior Sailor of the Quarter board. The Sailor of the Quarter Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize Navy personnel, E-6 and junior, who embody the Navy professionalism and personal dedication through sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, military bearing and appearance. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

