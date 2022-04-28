Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards [Image 2 of 7]

    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220428-N-WF272-1128 PHILADELPHIA (April 28, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James Bell, a native of Freeport, Ill., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, reports for a Junior Sailor of the Quarter board. The Sailor of the Quarter Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize Navy personnel, E-6 and junior, who embody the Navy professionalism and personal dedication through sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, military bearing and appearance. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7170810
    VIRIN: 220428-N-WF272-1128
    Resolution: 4685x3009
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: FREEPORT, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards
    Junior Sailors compete in JSOQ boards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    board
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    junior Sailor of the quarter
    JSOQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT