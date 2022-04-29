Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Station Community Concert [Image 5 of 6]

    Liberty Station Community Concert

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Mason, left, and Lance Cpl. Logan Fox, right, with Marine Band San Diego, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego perform during the Liberty Station Community Concert at Liberty Station, California, April 29, 2022. This performance included works by the American composers Leonard Bernstein, John Williams and H. Owen Reed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

