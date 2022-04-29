Members of the Marine Band San Diego perform during the Liberty Station Community Concert at Liberty Station, California, April 29, 2022. The brass band attended the Community Concert to spread awareness of the Marine Corps’ musical career fields. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 23:27
|Photo ID:
|7170794
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-CA809-1314
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|19.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Station Community Concert [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT