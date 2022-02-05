Sgt. Grant Arnall, Spc. Alejandro Anguiano, Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski and Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, an M1A2 Abrams SEP V2 main battle tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo after the opening ceremony for the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7170749 VIRIN: 220502-A-GN091-004 Resolution: 2558x1705 Size: 1.68 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.