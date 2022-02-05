Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. William Griffen 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Grant Arnall, Spc. Alejandro Anguiano, Staff Sgt. Colby Kuberski and Staff Sgt. Steven Shives, an M1A2 Abrams SEP V2 main battle tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo after the opening ceremony for the Sullivan Cup on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The competition focuses primarily on the performance of the Soldiers functioning as a crew. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7170749
    VIRIN: 220502-A-GN091-004
    Resolution: 2558x1705
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
    Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1A2 SEP V2 Main Battle Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT