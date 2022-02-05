Staff Sgt. Julian Gaitor, Spc. Tyler McGinnis and Pfc. Patrick Sullivan, an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle crew assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, present themselves as the Bradley crew representing the 3rd ID for the Sullivan Cup during the opening ceremony on Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The competition highlights the importance of mastering the fundamentals that we must preserve as a fighting force to maintain a lethal edge over our potential adversaries, using both tanks, and for the first time, Bradleys. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

This work, Sullivan Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.