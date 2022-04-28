U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Wilde, 22nd Airlift Squadron pilot, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker while operating a C-5M Super Galaxy over Northern California, April 28, 2022. The 22nd AS aircrew trained with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 17:08
|Photo ID:
|7170565
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-NP696-1067
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
