Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Wilde, 22nd Airlift Squadron pilot, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker while operating a C-5M Super Galaxy over Northern California, April 28, 2022. The 22nd AS aircrew trained with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

