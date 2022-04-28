Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Wilde, 22nd Airlift Squadron pilot, operates a C-5M Super Galaxy over Northern California, April 28, 2022. The 22nd AS aircrew trained with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis trains with 92nd Air Refueling Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aerial Refueling
    Travis AFB
    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Aviation

