Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise

Members of the Naval Station Newport Security and Fire and Emergency Services respond to a call of multiple people stranded on a building rooftop during Exercise Citadel Gale 2022 at the installation. In this scenario, the building is flooded with water and the standing water necessitates the use of Tower 72 to be able to reach the group and extract them from the building’s roof. This was one of three Fire-centric training exercises which were included in the installation’s drill injects as part of the annual hurricane exercise.

