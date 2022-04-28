Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Members of the Naval Station Newport Security and Fire and Emergency Services respond to a call of multiple people stranded on a building rooftop during Exercise Citadel Gale 2022 at the installation. In this scenario, the building is flooded with water and the standing water necessitates the use of Tower 72 to be able to reach the group and extract them from the building’s roof. This was one of three Fire-centric training exercises which were included in the installation’s drill injects as part of the annual hurricane exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7170308
    VIRIN: 220428-D-PK198-495
    Resolution: 1144x1716
    Size: 302.95 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Newport Holds Drills In Conjunction With Annual Hurricane Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise
    Naval Station Newport Conducts Hurricane Drills As Part Of Annual Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Rescue Emergency Drill Exercise Hurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT