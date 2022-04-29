GHWB Hosts Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy

220429-N-UD000-1002 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 29, 2022) Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy, pose for a photo during a visit to the ship April 29, 2022. The visit provided a better understanding of the mission and capabilities an aircraft carrier brings to a region and how it operates, exercises, and interacts with regional partners while on deployment and to further foster cooperation and communication among national element chaplains. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

