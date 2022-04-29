Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Hosts Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy

    GHWB Hosts Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220429-N-UD000-1002 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 29, 2022) Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy, pose for a photo during a visit to the ship April 29, 2022. The visit provided a better understanding of the mission and capabilities an aircraft carrier brings to a region and how it operates, exercises, and interacts with regional partners while on deployment and to further foster cooperation and communication among national element chaplains. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:42
    Photo ID: 7170310
    VIRIN: 220429-N-UD000-1002
    Resolution: 4478x3199
    Size: 958.82 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Hosts Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy, by PO3 Bryan Valek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German Chief of Protestant Military Chaplains tours George H.W. Bush

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Distinguished Visitors
    GHWB
    In Port Tour

