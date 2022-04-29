German Chief of Protestant Military Chaplains tours George H.W. Bush

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek | 220429-N-UD000-1002 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 29, 2022) Leadership from the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek | 220429-N-UD000-1002 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 29, 2022) Leadership from the Protestant Military Chaplaincy, pose for a photo during a visit to the ship April 29, 2022. The visit provided a better understanding of the mission and capabilities an aircraft carrier brings to a region and how it operates, exercises, and interacts with regional partners while on deployment and to further foster cooperation and communication among national element chaplains. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek) see less | View Image Page

German Dean General Matthias Heimer, chief of the Protestant Military Chaplaincy, visited the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) April 29, 2022.



The visit was an opportunity for the Religious Ministry Teams (RMTs) from two NATO allies to share lessons learned in providing military religious support, and to develop mutual understanding, respect and friendship.



“Maintaining a good relationship with our NATO allies is always a priority,” said Chief Religious Programs Specialist Angel Pacheco Nazario, assigned to George H.W. Bush. “This includes Religious Ministries Teams coming together and sharing our experiences to better serve our Sailors and their families.”



Additionally, George H.W. Bush’s chaplains shared how the command religious ministries department provides and facilitates divine and lay services to diverse faith groups, advisement to leaders at all levels, and confidential care for all.



“This was a great opportunity for our team to learn about the clergy from our NATO allies and how all chaplains at the essential level, care for the soul of our service members and their families,” said Cmdr. Doug Grace, chaplain of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. “Our calling to serve and care for all in the Navy Chaplain Corps is an essential foundation for the warrior toughness that protects our freedoms.”



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, its Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).