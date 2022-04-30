KC-135R Stratotanker, serial number 60-0329, arrived at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 30, 2022 to become a part of the museum’s permanent collection at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The jet was delivered from the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard Wing. In 1967, the crew of this tanker was awarded the MacKay Trophy for the most meritorious flight of the year after it refueled six U.S. Navy aircraft that were dangerously low on fuel. The flight included a brief tri-level refueling two of the Navy aircraft and additional refueling of two Air Force fighters. The Stratotanker will be on display in the museum’s Air Park in July. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ty Greenlees)

