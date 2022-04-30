Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135R Stratotanker [Image 12 of 12]

    KC-135R Stratotanker

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    KC-135R Stratotanker, serial number 60-0329, arrived at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on April 30, 2022 to become a part of the museum’s permanent collection at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The jet was delivered from the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard Wing. In 1967, the crew of this tanker was awarded the MacKay Trophy for the most meritorious flight of the year after it refueled six U.S. Navy aircraft that were dangerously low on fuel. The flight included a brief tri-level refueling two of the Navy aircraft and additional refueling of two Air Force fighters. The Stratotanker will be on display in the museum’s Air Park in July. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ty Greenlees)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7169906
    VIRIN: 220430-F-AU145-1538
    Resolution: 3456x4952
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker [Image 12 of 12], by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

