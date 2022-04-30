Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 153 PHOTOEX [Image 3 of 5]

    CTF 153 PHOTOEX

    GULF OF ADEN

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Whitney (LCC 20), Italian Navy frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590), guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) and British Royal Fleet Auxiliary RFA Lyme Bay (L 3007) sail in formation in the Gulf of Aden, May 1. Carlo Bergamini, the flagship for the European Union Naval Force's Combined Task Force (CTF) 465, operated in cooperation with the other vessels of CTF 153, a Combined Maritime Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Thomas Dougherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:13
    Photo ID: 7169540
    VIRIN: 220501-N-TT059-1044
    Resolution: 6219x3498
    Size: 749.38 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 153 PHOTOEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Gonzalez
    CTF55
    USNS Choctaw County
    PHOTOEX: USS Mount Whitney

