CTF 153 PHOTOEX

220501-N-TT059-1002 GULF OF ADEN (May 1, 2022) Amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Italian Navy frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590), guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) and British Royal Fleet Auxiliary RFA Lyme Bay (L 3007) sail in formation in the Gulf of Aden, May 1. Carlo Bergamini, the flagship for the European Union Naval Force's Combined Task Force (CTF) 465, operated in cooperation with the other vessels of CTF 153, a Combined Maritime Forces task force focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Thomas Dougherty)

