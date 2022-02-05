Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup [Image 5 of 5]

    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The M1A2 SEP V2 Main Battle Tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, engages in boresight operation during preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights and validates training education required to employ the latest advancements of Armor modernization in support of Armored Brigade Combat Teams and Cavalry formations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:16
    Photo ID: 7169528
    VIRIN: 220502-A-MA645-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup
    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup
    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup
    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup
    Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Sullivan Cup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT