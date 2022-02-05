Spartan Soldiers prepare for Sullivan Cup

The M1A2 SEP V2 Main Battle Tank crew assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, engages in boresight operation during preliminaries at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 2, 2022. The Sullivan Cup highlights and validates training education required to employ the latest advancements of Armor modernization in support of Armored Brigade Combat Teams and Cavalry formations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

