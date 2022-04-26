449 AEG attend French Vol de Nuit airshow

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Johnson, left, and Maj. David Tuck, middle, both MV-22 Osprey pilots with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discuss the Osprey’s capabilities with French Air Force Col. Olivier Saunier, commander of Air Base 188, during a French Vol de Nuit air show at Air Base 188, Djibouti, April 26, 2022. The U.S. and our partner forces remain committed to the stability, security, and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

