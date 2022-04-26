Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449 AEG attend French Vol de Nuit airshow [Image 5 of 5]

    449 AEG attend French Vol de Nuit airshow

    BASE AéRIENNE 188, DJIBOUTI

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Johnson, left, and Maj. David Tuck, middle, both MV-22 Osprey pilots with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discuss the Osprey’s capabilities with French Air Force Col. Olivier Saunier, commander of Air Base 188, during a French Vol de Nuit air show at Air Base 188, Djibouti, April 26, 2022. The U.S. and our partner forces remain committed to the stability, security, and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 07:18
    Location: BASE AéRIENNE 188, DJ
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    75 EAS
    435AEW

