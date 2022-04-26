U.S. Navy Cpt. David Faehnle, left, commander of Camp Lemonnier, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, middle, commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, and Col. Olivier Saunier, commander of Air Base 188, observe aircraft during a french Vol de Nuit air show at Air Base 188, Djibouti, April 26, 2022. The U.S. and our partner forces remain committed to the stability, security, and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7169521
|VIRIN:
|220426-Z-XU318-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 188, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449 AEG attend French Vol de Nuit airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT