220429-N-EJ241-4025



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Sailors and civilian contractors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia work together to provide diesel fuel marine (DFM) replenishment support for guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 03:49 Photo ID: 7169448 VIRIN: 220429-N-EJ241-4025 Resolution: 6949x4638 Size: 2.05 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDG 101 DFM Replenishment at NSF Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.