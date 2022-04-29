Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDG 101 DFM Replenishment at NSF Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 3]

    DDG 101 DFM Replenishment at NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220429-N-EJ241-4010

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Sailors and civilian contractors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia work together to provide diesel fuel marine (DFM) replenishment support for guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    DDG 101
    C7F
    NSF Diego Garcia
    NAVSUP FLCY

