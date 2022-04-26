Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach Earth Day 2022 [Image 4 of 11]

    USAG Ansbach Earth Day 2022

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    USAG Ansbach’s Directorate for Public Work (DPW) hosted Earth Day Event for American and German elementary school students. Event sited on a small lake, so called Soldier’s Lake at the gates of Urlas Kaserne. Ansbach DPW work on the site to provide an environmental center with water biotopes, bee hives and groves for education and recreation. Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 03:14
    This work, USAG Ansbach Earth Day 2022, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    EarthDay
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

