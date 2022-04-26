USAG Ansbach’s Directorate for Public Work (DPW) hosted Earth Day Event for American and German elementary school students. Event sited on a small lake, so called Soldier’s Lake at the gates of Urlas Kaserne. Ansbach DPW work on the site to provide an environmental center with water biotopes, bee hives and groves for education and recreation. Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7169437 VIRIN: 220426-A-EX530-0028 Resolution: 3000x1686 Size: 1.92 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Ansbach Earth Day 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.