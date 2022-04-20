Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 2 of 2]

    Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Japan (Apr. 21, 2022) Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, arrives at Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7).NBU7 provides forward deployed naval force beach party teams, LCAC, and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in littoral environments within the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Perez/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7169386
    VIRIN: 220421-N-SF230-1002
    Resolution: 558x371
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7
    Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT