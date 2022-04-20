Adm. Ryo Sakai tours Naval Beach Unit 7

Japan (Apr. 21, 2022) Adm. Ryo Sakai, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, arrives at Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU7). NBU7 provides forward deployed naval force beach party teams, LCAC, and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in littoral environments within the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Perez/RELEASED)

