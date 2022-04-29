CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 29, 2022) — Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) welcomed 15 followers of its Japanese Twitter page to a tour of CFAY and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Followers were carefully selected from 349 applicants. The tour included a visit to base headquarters, dry docks, and concluded with a tour aboard USS Ronald Reagan. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

