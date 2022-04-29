Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers [Image 5 of 11]

    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 29, 2022) — A tour group visits the flight deck onboard the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) welcomed 15 followers of its Japanese Twitter page to a tour of CFAY and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Followers were carefully selected from 349 applicants. The tour included a visit to base headquarters, dry docks, and concluded with a tour aboard USS Ronald Reagan. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7169353
    VIRIN: 220429-N-NS063-1176
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers [Image 11 of 11], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers
    CFAY hosts tour for Twitter followers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Twitter Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT