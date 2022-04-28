Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22 LCE Hones Their Skills [Image 1 of 4]

    MRF-D 22 LCE Hones Their Skills

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 5, Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, operates a 120 M Road Grader to widen a road during a battalion field exercise, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 29, 2022. CLB-5 conducted a battalion field exercise to maintain readiness and train for future MRF-D 22 exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22 LCE Hones Their Skills [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    ANZAC Day
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D

