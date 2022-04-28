MRF-D 22 LCE Hones Their Skills

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 5, Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, looks as water from a filtration system trickles off of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during a battalion field exercise, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 29, 2022. CLB-5 conducted a battalion field exercise to maintain readiness and train for future MRF-D 22 exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022
Location: DARWIN, NT, AU