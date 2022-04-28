A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 5, Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, looks as water from a filtration system trickles off of a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during a battalion field exercise, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 29, 2022. CLB-5 conducted a battalion field exercise to maintain readiness and train for future MRF-D 22 exercises and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 00:18
|Photo ID:
|7169335
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-NR281-1143
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22 LCE Hones Their Skills [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
