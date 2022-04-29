Members of the Australian Defence Force Tour Frank Cable

PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Hill, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the ship’s repair capabilities to Royal Australian Navy sailors assigned to Fleet Support Unit during a shipboard tour at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 28, 2022. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu)

