New main gate opening ceremony

Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 51st FW command chief, ride their personal transportation devices through the main gate April 29, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The main gate, located directly across from the Songtan entertainment district of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, was under construction since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

