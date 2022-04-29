Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New main gate opening ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    New main gate opening ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, scans a base guest’s identification card after the opening of the new main gate, April 29, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The main gate, located directly across from the Songtan entertainment district of Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, was under construction since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New main gate opening ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

