220429-N-VD554-1255 TOWNSVILLE, Australia (April 29, 2022) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform at the Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event in Townsville, Australia. Under Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 21:20 Photo ID: 7169198 VIRIN: 220429-N-VD554-1255 Resolution: 6333x3562 Size: 915.28 KB Location: AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.