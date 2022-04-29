Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event [Image 8 of 11]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event

    AUSTRALIA

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220429-N-VD554-1233 TOWNSVILLE, Australia (April 29, 2022) – Musician 2nd Class Francisco Ortiz-Santana, from Humacao, Puerto Rico, a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs at the Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event in Townsville, Australia. Under Commander, U. S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at Elliot Springs Pop Up Food Truck Event [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community outreach
    C7F Band
    Pacific Ambassadors
    U.S. Australia Alliance

