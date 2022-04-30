Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Carolyn Concia, commander of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, assumes command of 446 AES at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 30, 2022. The assumption of command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 18:20
    Photo ID: 7169159
    VIRIN: 220430-F-NH443-1064
    Resolution: 816x1000
    Size: 189.88 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ann Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command
    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command
    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    446thAW
    446thAES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT