446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command

U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Carolyn Concia, commander of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, assumes command of 446 AES at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 30, 2022. The assumption of command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

