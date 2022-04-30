446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Cynthia Welch, commander of the 446th Operations Group and presiding officer, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Carolyn Concia, commander of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 30, 2022. Before assuming command, Concia was a flight nurse at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

