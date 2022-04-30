U.S. Air Force Col. Cynthia Welch, commander of the 446th Operations Group and presiding officer, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Carolyn Concia, commander of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 30, 2022. Before assuming command, Concia was a flight nurse at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 18:19
|Photo ID:
|7169158
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-NH443-1027
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|170.12 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ann Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
