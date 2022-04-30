Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Assumption of Command

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cynthia Welch, commander of the 446th Operations Group and presiding officer, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Carolyn Concia, commander of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, April 30, 2022. Before assuming command, Concia was a flight nurse at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

