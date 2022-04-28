Mabey Johnson Bridge Build

GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 28, 2022) Builder Constructionman Daniel Adam from Downers Grove, Ill., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, attaches a locking washer to a holding pin during the assembly of a Mabey Johnson Bridge training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 by PO2 Sean P Rinner