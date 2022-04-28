Mabey Johnson Bridge Build

GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 28, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assemble a Mabey Johnson Bridge during a training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 10:56
|Photo ID:
|7168980
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-RH019-0009
|Resolution:
|4660x3106
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
