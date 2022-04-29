VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72

OKINAWA, Japan (April 29, 2022) — Capt. Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, congratulates Sailors assigned to the "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, during a visit and all-hands call to CTG-72.2, components of CTF-72. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and currently operating out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and security cooperation operations throughout the C7F AOR. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez/Released)

