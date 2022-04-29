Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72 [Image 1 of 2]

    VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    OKINAWA, Japan (April 29, 2022) — Capt. Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, congratulates Sailors assigned to the "Mad Foxes" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, during a visit and all-hands call to CTG-72.2, components of CTF-72. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are based out of Jacksonville, Florida, and currently operating out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and security cooperation operations throughout the C7F AOR. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 05:02
    Photo ID: 7168917
    VIRIN: 220429-N-SU685-0073
    Resolution: 4583x3274
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72
    VP-5 All Hands with CTF-72

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VP-5
    Deployment
    CTF-72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT