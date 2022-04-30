Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew take a photo with the two men they rescued, April 29, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. The aircrew was conducting training in the vicinity where the sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground with two men on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7168559 VIRIN: 220430-G-G0107-1397 Resolution: 1350x1013 Size: 1.05 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.