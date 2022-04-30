Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew take a photo with the two men they rescued, April 29, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. The aircrew was conducting training in the vicinity where the sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground with two men on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|04.30.2022
|04.30.2022 11:16
|7168559
|220430-G-G0107-1397
|1350x1013
|1.05 MB
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|9
|0
