Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew take a photo with the two men they rescued, April 29, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. The aircrew was conducting training in the vicinity where the sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground with two men on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7168558
    VIRIN: 220430-G-G0107-1396
    Resolution: 1350x1013
    Size: 934.95 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound
    Coast Guard rescue 2 in Sapelo Sound

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT