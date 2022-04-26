USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea With USNS Laramie (T-AO-203)

220426-N-UP745-3137 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2022) Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) tension a phone-and-distance line connected to Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) during a replenishment-at-sea, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

