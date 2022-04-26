USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts a Gun Shoot

220426-N-UP745-2418 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 26, 2022) Fire controlman 3rd Class Rachael Yadlowsky, from Grand Rapids, Mich., sorts M4 rifle magazines during a personnel qualification on the flight deck aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), in the Central Mediterranean Sea, April 26, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

