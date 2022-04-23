Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firearms Familiarization

    MITROVICA, KOSOVO

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, and Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct firearms training near Mitrovica, Kosovo, April 23, 2022. Internally, Kosovo Forces cooperation occurs between all of our valued, troop-contributing nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 04:33
    Photo ID: 7168415
    VIRIN: 220423-Z-KT702-1046
    Resolution: 3985x2657
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: MITROVICA, ZZ 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

