Firearms Familiarization

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, and Soldiers from the Republic of Latvia conduct firearms training near Mitrovica, Kosovo, April 23, 2022. Internally, Kosovo Forces cooperation occurs between all of our valued, troop-contributing nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

